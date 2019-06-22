UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of The Naval Staff Addresses Naval Officers At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:13 PM

Chief Of The Naval Staff Addresses Naval Officers At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi addressed the course participants of 48th Pakistan Navy Staff Course and faculty of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi addressed the course participants of 48th Pakistan Navy Staff Course and faculty of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. During the address, Chief of the Naval Staff shared his vision for Pakistan Navy and discussed in details the ongoing projects of Pakistan Navy.

The Admiral said that combat readiness and ideological strength will further elevate Pakistan Navy’s statureas a professionally competent force safeguarding maritime interests of Pakistan. Highlighting the potentials of maritime economy, he said that Gwadar Port promises greater economic spin offs for the country, region and beyond. While appreciating the operational resolve of the armed forces, the Naval Chief said that with unwavering faith in Allah SWT, Pakistan Navy is ready in all respects to defend the maritime frontiers of our motherland.

He further advised the course participants to draw their inspiration from true Islamic thought and ideology of Pakistan. While highlighting the changing geo-strategic milieu in the region and international arena, the Naval Chief said that the world is facing numerous threats in the maritime domain which include piracy, illegal trafficking, smuggling and terrorism. Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative maritime security with other naviesand also through Pakistan Navy’s independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols. Earlierupon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral ZahidIlyas. He also visited the Shuhada’s Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Pakistan Navy Gwadar All From

Recent Stories

Statement on NAB taken out of context: Fawad Chaud ..

4 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat defends her item number, shuts criti ..

20 minutes ago

US blocks more Chinese tech firms on national secu ..

33 minutes ago

Road accident claims five lives in Muzaffargarh

18 minutes ago

Georgian Gov't Must Take Responsibility for Situat ..

18 minutes ago

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.