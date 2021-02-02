Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Chaired Bahria University’s Bog Meeting

UrduPoint.com
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi chaired the 44th meeting of the Board of Governors of Bahria University at BU Head Office Islamabad.

A detailed briefing was given to the board on the advancement of various continuing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic & nonacademic areas.

Chief of the Naval Staff who is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors Bahria University, lauded the varsity’s endeavours for laying emphasis on the grooming of students via academic teachings and social values.


He also appreciated the raised academic benchmarks of the university, aligned with its strategic vision and mission, inclusive of the programs introduced in the field of Maritime Research and Studies.

Bahria University is emerging as a leading Maritime University of Pakistan with the fundamental aim of contributing towards National Blue Economy of the country via Research-oriented approach and various specializations in Maritime Sciences domain.


BoG meeting was attended by Board Members including senior Naval Officers, reps of Ministry of Science & Technology, Financial Minister, Rector BU Vice Admiral (Retd) Kaleem Shaukat and relevant top management of Bahria University. This was Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi first BoG meeting as Naval Chief and Board Chairman.

