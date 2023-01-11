Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Command & Staff Conference

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday chaired the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy that concluded here at the Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday chaired the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy that concluded here at the Naval Headquarters.

During the conference, matters related to national security, geo-strategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops were discussed, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The ongoing progress on PN projects, including future plans, were reviewed and ways forward were also deliberated.

The conference assessed evolving maritime affairs in the region and beyond.

The Naval Chief emphasized on maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan.

Admiral Niazi lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. He expressed full confidence in the high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges while safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.