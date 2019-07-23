During the visit, the Naval Chief visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to United Arab Emirates. During the visit, the Naval Chief visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) Yard, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by head of ADSB shipyard.

The Admiral was given detailed briefing on the construction facilities at the shipyard.

The Naval Chief also visited various sections of the yard and appreciated the quality of work being undertaken at ADSB. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Naval Forces Unit & Ghantout Naval Base and called on heads of these institutes. During meetings, matters pertaining to mutual cooperation were discussed.