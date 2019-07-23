UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of The Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Is On An Official Visit To United Arab Emirates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:56 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to United Arab Emirates

During the visit, the Naval Chief visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to United Arab Emirates. During the visit, the Naval Chief visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

Upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) Yard, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was received by head of ADSB shipyard.

The Admiral was given detailed briefing on the construction facilities at the shipyard.

The Naval Chief also visited various sections of the yard and appreciated the quality of work being undertaken at ADSB. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Naval Forces Unit & Ghantout Naval Base and called on heads of these institutes. During meetings, matters pertaining to mutual cooperation were discussed.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Visit United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Masood welcomes third-party mediation for the reso ..

33 minutes ago

Iraqi leader tresses negotiated solution of Kashmi ..

33 minutes ago

2nd Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Tournament-2019

38 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.4 bn consolidated net ..

42 minutes ago

National Election Committee issues Voter and Candi ..

43 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan to Meet Provincial AKP Chiefs to ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.