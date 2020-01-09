UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of The Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Visits Chinese Navy Ship During Ongoing Pak-china Joint Naval Exercise ‘Sea Guardians 2020’

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:44 PM

Chief Of The Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Visits Chinese Navy Ship During Ongoing Pak-china Joint Naval Exercise ‘Sea Guardians 2020’

Pakistan Navy is currently hosting 6th bilateral exercise ‘Sea Guardians-2020’ being conducted between Pakistan and PLA Navies in which Chinese Flotilla comprising naval platforms/ assets along with PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment is participating

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020) Pakistan Navy is currently hosting 6th bilateral exercise ‘Sea Guardians-2020’ being conducted between Pakistan and PLA Navies in which Chinese Flotilla comprising naval platforms/ assets along with PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment is participating. On the 4th day of ongoing exercise, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited PLA (Navy) Flag Ship YINCHUAN.

Upon his arrival onboard PLA (Navy) Ship YINCHUAN, the Naval Chief was warmly welcomed by Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun. A smartly turned out contingent presented Guard of Honour to the Naval Chief and was given briefing onboard. Thereafter, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had a meeting with Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun where matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

During meeting, the Naval Chief highlighted that exercise Sea Guardians is a manifestation of treasured friendship and mutual trust that exists between the two countries and the ongoing exercise will carry forward our relationship to new heights of glory.

He further said that the exercise is aimed at not only countering maritime threats together but also solidifying the common resolve of both the navies of ensuring regional peace and security. He further expressed his hope that regular conduct of such exercises would further enhance the cooperation and interoperability between the two navies. Later, Chief of the Naval Staff also interacted with the PLA (Navy) ship’s crew and appreciated their professional competence and morale. Deputy Commander PLA Southern Theatre Command Vice Admiral Dong Jun thanked Naval Chief for his visit onboard PLA (Navy) Ship.

Bilateral joint Naval exercise ‘Sea Guardians’ is conducted between Pakistan and PLA Navies. Exercise Sea Guardians 2020, the sixth in the series, covers a wide spectrum of maritime and naval operations by Ships, aerial platforms and Marine forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy China Visit Yinchuan 2020

Recent Stories

Monal starts paying rent to Pak army at Margalla

10 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) employees u ..

13 minutes ago

Equities rally, oil steadies as US-Iran tensions a ..

15 minutes ago

Dollar loses 19 paisa against Rupee

15 minutes ago

Thai journalist sentenced over tweet warns of thre ..

13 minutes ago

Commissioner decides to activate Expo Centre Hyder ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.