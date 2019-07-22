Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Commander Uae Naval Forces, Chief Of Staff & Defence Undersecretary And Visits Uae’S Naval Facilities

UrduPoint.com
Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:30 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasiis on an official visit to United Arab Emirates

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasiis on an official visit to United Arab Emirates.

During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Commander ofthe UAE Naval Forces, Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces,UAE’s Defence Undersecretary in Dubai and also visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute &Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

Upon his arrival at Naval Headquarters inDubai, the Admiral was warmly received byCommander of the UAE Naval Forces,Rear Admiral (Pilot)Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.

A Guard of Honour was also presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. Both the dignitaries agreed upon further enhancing bilateral naval collaboration in diverse realms. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s contribution for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols(RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Naval Chief also thanked Rear Admiral Saeed Bin HamdanAl Nahyanfor participation of UAE Navyin Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 at Karachi.Commander UAE Naval Forceshighly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.

Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasialso called on Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces, Staff Lt General Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithiand Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, H. E.Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri in separate meetings. During the meetings, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed. Later, the Naval Chief visited Martyr’s Memorial where he laid floral wreath and offered Fateha. During his visit to Abu Dhabi, the Naval Chief visited Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB)Yard. Upon arrival at ADSB, the Admiral was received by head of the shipyard and was given detailed briefing on the construction facilities at the shipyard. The Naval Chief also visited various sections of the yard and appreciated the quality of work being undertaken at ADSB. Afterwards, Chief of the Naval Staffvisited Naval Forces Unit &Ghantout Naval Base and called on heads of these institutes. During meetings, matters pertaining to mutual cooperation were discussed. Pakistan and United Arab Emirates are tied in eternal bonds of friendship and brotherhood. A number of senior officers of UAE Naval Forces were trained in Pakistan. It is expected that current visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.

