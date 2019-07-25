UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Kenya Defence Cabinet Secretary & Chief Of Defence Forces

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:26 PM

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Kenya defence cabinet secretary & Chief Of Defence Forces

Chief of the Naval Staff,Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Kenya

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff,Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Kenya. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Defence Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo and Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathetheat Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

Upon his arrival at the Defence Headquarters, the Admiral was received byChief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe and Commander Kenya Army, Lt General Walter RariaKoipaton. The Naval Chief was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at the Headquarters.

A Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion.During a joint meeting with DefenceCabinetSecretary and Chief of Defence Forces, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

DefenceCabinetSecretary&General Samson Mwathetheacknowledged and appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region. The dignitaries agreed on further enhancing the interaction between Pakistan and Kenya in thefields of training and defence collaboration. Later, a reception, hosted by Defence Cabinet Secretary, was also arranged in the honour of Chief of the Naval Staff.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Visit Nairobi Kenya Cabinet

Recent Stories

The World’s Biggest 24-Hour Book Sale – The Bi ..

12 minutes ago

One in Two* People Choose HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 in ..

17 minutes ago

Etihad to deploy extra flights for Hajj season

42 minutes ago

56 sleepers of deodar wood recovered from oil tank ..

33 seconds ago

PPL Champion KRL, Wapda record win in 28th Nationa ..

35 seconds ago

NAB to recover plundered money from corrupt elemen ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.