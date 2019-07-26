UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Commander Kenya Navy, Visits Various Naval Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Commander Kenya Navy, Visits Various Naval Institutions

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi is on an official visit to Kenya

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi is on an official visit to Kenya.

During the visit, Naval Chief called onCommander Kenya Navy and also visited various naval institutions. Upon his arrival at Mtongwe Naval Base, the Admiral was received by Commander Kenya Navy, Maj General Levi Franklin Mghalu and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers.

A Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion. During the meeting with Commander Kenya Navy, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

Both the dignitaries agreed upon further enhancing mutual cooperation in diverse realms. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s contribution for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Commander Kenya Navy appreciated and acknowledged the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. Later, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi visited various institutions of Kenya Navy including Kenya Navy Training College (KNTC),Bridge Simulator and under construction Kenya Naval Dockyard where the Naval Chief was given onsite briefings. The Admiral visited various sections of theTraining College and appreciated the standards of training.The Naval Chief also planted a sapling at the College. It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and Armed Forces in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Navy Visit Kenya

Recent Stories

Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir lauded

2 minutes ago

U20 Kabaddi C'ship to unearth talent: Rana Sarwar

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

5 minutes ago

Truck ploughs into DR Congo roadside market, killi ..

5 minutes ago

Iniesta ready for face-off against ex-team Barcelo ..

5 minutes ago

China landslide death toll rises to 26

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.