Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Chief Of Royal Malaysian Navyand Malaysia’s Defence Minister

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi is on an official visit to Malaysia. During his ongoing visit, the Naval Chief called onChief of Royal Malaysian Navy and Malaysia’s Defence Minister.

Upon arrival at Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur, the Admiral was received by Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Bin MohdSany. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion. During the meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, various matters of mutual interest, bilateral naval collaboration and various avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy were discussed. The Naval Chief also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment and efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

The admiral also thanked Admiral Tan Sri Mohdfor participation of Malaysian Navy in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi early this year. Malaysian Naval Chief,while acknowledging the significance of strong bilateral naval association between the two navies,appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance mutual interaction in diverse fields through port calls, bilateral naval exercises and training exchange programmes. A brief was also given to Chief of the Naval Staff on roles and tasks of Royal Malaysian Navy.

Later, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi also called on Malaysia’s Defence Minister,MrMohamadSabu. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were pondered uponMrSabuacknowledged and highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the domains of military collaboration.

In the second leg of his visit, the Naval Chief is scheduled to visit other units and Field Commands of Royal Malaysian Navy. It is expected that current visit of Chief of the Naval Staff would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and the two navies in particular.