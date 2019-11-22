UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Uk’s Military Heads, Speaks At Royal College Of Defence Studies And Interacts With British Think Tank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 07:09 PM

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Meets Uk’s Military Heads, Speaks At Royal College Of Defence Studies And Interacts With British Think Tank

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi is on an official visit to United Kingdom (UK)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi is on an official visit to United Kingdom (UK). During the visit, Naval Chief called on UK’s Vice Chief of Defence Staff, Commander Operations Royal Navy, Commandant Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) and addressed the students & faculty of RCDS. The Admiral visited British Think Tank, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) where he also delivered a Talk.

Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi during separate meetings, called on Vice Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Timoth Fraser, Commander Operations Royal Navy Rear Admiral Simon Asquith at Ministry of Defence and Commandant Royal College of Defence Studies Rear Admiral John Kingwell in his office at Belgravia, London. During meetings, matters related to maritime security and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region. The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan Navy’s peace initiatives in support of maritime security in the region and agreed on further enhancing the interaction in diverse fields of naval collaboration.

During his visit to RCDS, the Naval Chief addressed students and faculty on the topic ‘World Order; Past and Present – Reflection at Sea and Role of Navies’ in which the Admiral pondered over the insight from the naval past and shared his thoughts on the future roles of navies in tackling issues in the maritime domains.

The Admiral also visited RUSI & called on Director General RUSI Dr Karin von Hippel, delivered a Talk at RUSI on ‘Security Dynamics in South Asia and Pakistan Navy’s Role in Regional Maritime Security’ and had an informal interaction with intelligentsia, academia and media personnel at the Think Tank.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Visit London United Kingdom Tank Media From Asia

Recent Stories

UK Police Detain Man From N.Ireland in Connection ..

11 minutes ago

Bitcoin Drops Below $7,000 for First Time Since Ma ..

11 minutes ago

School of Finance, IT established at CPO: Barriste ..

11 minutes ago

Vice chancellor of the Mianwali university had alr ..

11 minutes ago

Irfan Siddqui acquitted in tenancy law violation c ..

11 minutes ago

Qatar to open two more visa centers in Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.