Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Attends & Addresses The First Saudi International Maritime Forumand Holds Bilateral Meeting With His Saudi Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Attends & Addresses The First Saudi International Maritime Forumand Holds Bilateral Meeting With His Saudi Counterpart

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi was on an official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During his visit, the Naval Chief attended 1stSaudi International Maritime Forum-2019 (SIM Forum – 2019) held in Riyadh. The Admiral also addressed the Forum, graced second session as Guest of Honour,called on Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forcesand held interactions with his naval counterparts from various countries.

‘Saudi International Maritime Forum – 2019’ was the first multinational naval event organized by Saudi Royal Naval Forces.The Forum included series of lectures and panel discussions by speakers from various Think Tanks and international navies encompassing regional maritime security concepts, threats &opportunities in global context, increasing capacity for countering emerging threats and tacklingfuture challenges in maritime industry.The three day long multinational naval event was attended by naval leaders from 13 countries and also included an exhibition of the latest technologies, equipment and systems in the marine environment.

Chief of the Naval Staff addressed the SIM Forum and also graced second session of the conference as Guest of Honour.During the conference, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasicalled on Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces,Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofailyand also interacted with various heads of foreign navies. During the meetings with the foreign dignitaries, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment in the fight against terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s peace initiatives in support of maritime security in the region.

It is expected that current visit of Chief of the Naval Staff would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the brotherly countries in general and the two navies in particular.

