Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Ni(M) On The Occasion Of Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign – 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020) Mangroves Plantation Campaign rekindles the importance being accorded to the noble national cause of developing “Green Coastal Belt” in line with the Government of Pakistan initiative of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’. Pakistan Navy has been undertaking Mangroves Plantation Campaigns since the last four years during which over six million mangroves have been planted along the Coastal Belt of Sindh and Balochistan with encouraging survival rate.

World is facing severe environmental challenges due to high deforestation rate. Similarly, Pakistan’s Mangroves have also witnessed decline at a disquieting rate. Our marine environment is threatened by coastal erosion and degradation of marine ecosystem. Depleting Mangroves not only affect coastal biodiversity but also the livelihood of our coastal communities. It is, therefore, imperative to forestall deforestation through well conceived policies and integrated institutional measure for economic sustenance and growth.

Mangroves are known to be effective in fending-off adverse effects of coastal hazards spurred by the climate change. Pakistan Navy realizing the significance of preservation of marine environment has embarked on a major initiative to revive Mangroves forests all along the coast. Mangroves Plantation Campaigns also serve to raise awareness on the importance of mangroves protection and for curb the menace of deforestation through institutionalized measures.

On this occasion, let me reiterate Pakistan Navy’s commitment to play its role in preserving Mangroves forests and the environment. I also take this opportunity to urge the Government departments, industrial community and individuals to join hands in this undertaking for the benefit of our marine ecology and our coastal communities. Let us strive together to make this Mangroves Plantation Campaign a success and preserve the nature for our future generations.