Open Menu

Chief Of The Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf Meets Top Military Leadership Of Azerbaijan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf meets top military leadership of Azerbaijan

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on military and naval leadership of Azerbaijan during an official visit to Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on military and naval leadership of Azerbaijan during an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Upon arrival at Naval Forces Headquarters, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was presented Guard of Honour, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Thursday.

The CNS called on Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces, First Grade Captain Shahin Mammadov. The dignitaries exchanged views on bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf underscored the importance of enhancing the interaction between naval forces through exercises and training exchange programmes.

The CNS was given a detailed briefing on Azerbaijan Navy’s operational readiness, training, education programmes and ongoing activities.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also visited Navy's Special Operations Forces unit and witnessed operational demonstration of Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev. During the meeting matters of mutual interests and enhancing bilateral defence cooperations were discussed.

To pay tribute to the Martyrs, Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Alley of Martyrs and laid wreaths.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan historically enjoy brotherly relations and the visit of Chief of the Naval Staff will further augment and expand defence ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan in general and navies in particular.

Recent Stories

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover def ..

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues

30 minutes ago
 Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facin ..

Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernou ..

32 minutes ago
 Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in ..

Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebration ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago
 ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategi ..

UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow

2 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

3 hours ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

3 hours ago
 KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KV ..

KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KVDA

39 minutes ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

4 hours ago
 Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan