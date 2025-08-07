Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf meets top military leadership of Azerbaijan

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on military and naval leadership of Azerbaijan during an official visit to Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on military and naval leadership of Azerbaijan during an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Upon arrival at Naval Forces Headquarters, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was presented Guard of Honour, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Thursday.

The CNS called on Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces, First Grade Captain Shahin Mammadov. The dignitaries exchanged views on bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf underscored the importance of enhancing the interaction between naval forces through exercises and training exchange programmes.

The CNS was given a detailed briefing on Azerbaijan Navy’s operational readiness, training, education programmes and ongoing activities.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also visited Navy's Special Operations Forces unit and witnessed operational demonstration of Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev. During the meeting matters of mutual interests and enhancing bilateral defence cooperations were discussed.

To pay tribute to the Martyrs, Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Alley of Martyrs and laid wreaths.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan historically enjoy brotherly relations and the visit of Chief of the Naval Staff will further augment and expand defence ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan in general and navies in particular.