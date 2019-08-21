Chief Of The Naval Staff Inaugrates Headquarters Special Service Group (Navy) And Naval Special Operations Training Centre

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited coastal and creeks area and inaugurated Special Service Operational Training Centre

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited coastal and creeks area and inaugurated Special Service Operational Training Centre. He also visited one of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) launch sites and met with troops.

The newly inaugurated Training Center shall provide training to Officers and men of Pakistan Navy, Sister Services, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) & friendly countries in different professional domains including Counter Terrorism. The training infrastructure of the Centre includes state-of-the-art training facilities at par with contemporary trends.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff also visited one of the Pakistan Navy’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sites. Onsite brief was given to the Admiral on various aspects of UAV System.

Chief of the Naval Staff on the occasion expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness and appreciated the morale of the troops. He reaffirmed the resolve that by the grace of Allah, Pakistan Navy is ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure.