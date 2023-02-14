Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

Ambassador of America to Pakistan Mr Donald Blome called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Karachi during the ongoing Multinational Exercise AMAN 23

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration were discussed. The dignitaries renewed the resolve to enhance maritime cooperation and defence collaboration between the two countries.