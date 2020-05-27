UrduPoint.com
Chief Of The Naval Staff Urges To Reflect Sacrifice And Brotherhood On Eid

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:17 AM

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message for the nation on Eid ul Fitr has wished peace, progress and prosperity for the country and urged countrymen to reflect mutual sacrifice and brotherhood in this testing time of COVID-19 pandemic

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed solidarity with families of COVID-19 sufferers and prayed for the bereaved families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash. He urged the nation to remember pain of the families and stand with them in this difficult time.

The Naval Chief extended his appreciation for PN troops performing duties away from home and exhibiting selfless devotion to sacred duty of defending maritime frontiers of the country. The Admiral also paid tribute to martyrs of the Armed Forces in his message.

