- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluchistan During Naval ..
Chief Of The Naval Staff Visit Units At Sea And Coastal Areas Of Sindh And Baluchistan During Naval Exercise Seaspark 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 05:25 PM
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Naval Ships at sea, creeks areas on the coastal belt of Sindh and coastal areas of Baluchistan to oversee the conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024 and meet the deployed troops in the exercise
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 Feb, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Naval Ships at sea, creeks areas on the coastal belt of Sindh and coastal areas of Baluchistan to oversee the conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024 and meet the deployed troops in the exercise.
Exercise Seaspark 2024 is a major maritime exercise of Pakistan Navy which is regularly conducted after every two years on two force concept ie Blue Force (own force) and Orange Force (enemy force). Purpose of the exercise is to plan and conduct naval operations as per wartime procedures to check operational readiness, major mobilisation of personnel and practice coordination between various elements of PN to undertake complex operations.
During operations at sea PN warships and aircraft also detected Indian Navy ships, submarines and aircraft, attempting to covertly observe the exercise and interpret PN war plans. Accordingly necessary safeguards were taken by PN.
During visit of Maritime Headquarters at Karachi, Chief of the Naval Staff was given a briefing by the Orange and Blue Naval Force Commanders on the conduct of operations by respective forces. Thereafter, Naval Chief visited Keti Bandar Post and Battalion Headquarters of Pak Marines at Shah Bandar where he was briefed on combat readiness for defence of Creeks areas which constitutes the South Eastern maritime boundary with India. During the visit, Naval Chief interacted with troops deployed in difficult marshy areas and appreciated their devotion and high morale.
Later on Naval Chief also visited Jinnah Naval Base at Ormara and Naval Ships operating at sea. During these visits CNS expressed his satisfaction on the professional excellence, high morale and perpetual readiness of Pakistan Navy to ensure impregnable maritime defence of motherland and reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy to safeguard national maritime interest.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pesco notifies power shutdown11 minutes ago
-
KPRA Director General acknowledges World Bank-funded initiatives11 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on Punjab Ombudsman's services11 minutes ago
-
NA can be convened within 21 days of polling date: Constitutional expert11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident11 minutes ago
-
CTP devises traffic advisory plan for PSL31 minutes ago
-
Expert expresses concern over youth's mental health31 minutes ago
-
KP Forest dept involves students in plantation of of 12mn saplings this spring41 minutes ago
-
President directs Rs3.46 mln payment to heirs of two insurance policyholders41 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur reviews ongoing renovation work41 minutes ago
-
Hue and cry over fake forms 45 unwarranted: Marriyum51 minutes ago
-
Arts college win the basketball from Boys Degree college Larkana51 minutes ago