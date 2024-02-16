Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 05:25 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluchistan During Naval Exercise Seaspark 2024

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 Feb, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf visited Naval Ships at sea, creeks areas on the coastal belt of Sindh and coastal areas of Baluchistan to oversee the conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024 and meet the deployed troops in the exercise.

Exercise Seaspark 2024 is a major maritime exercise of Pakistan Navy which is regularly conducted after every two years on two force concept ie Blue Force (own force) and Orange Force (enemy force). Purpose of the exercise is to plan and conduct naval operations as per wartime procedures to check operational readiness, major mobilisation of personnel and practice coordination between various elements of PN to undertake complex operations.

During operations at sea PN warships and aircraft also detected Indian Navy ships, submarines and aircraft, attempting to covertly observe the exercise and interpret PN war plans. Accordingly necessary safeguards were taken by PN.

During visit of Maritime Headquarters at Karachi, Chief of the Naval Staff was given a briefing by the Orange and Blue Naval Force Commanders on the conduct of operations by respective forces. Thereafter, Naval Chief visited Keti Bandar Post and Battalion Headquarters of Pak Marines at Shah Bandar where he was briefed on combat readiness for defence of Creeks areas which constitutes the South Eastern maritime boundary with India. During the visit, Naval Chief interacted with troops deployed in difficult marshy areas and appreciated their devotion and high morale.

Later on Naval Chief also visited Jinnah Naval Base at Ormara and Naval Ships operating at sea. During these visits CNS expressed his satisfaction on the professional excellence, high morale and perpetual readiness of Pakistan Navy to ensure impregnable maritime defence of motherland and reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy to safeguard national maritime interest.

