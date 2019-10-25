UrduPoint.com
Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Headquarters Maritime Security Agency And Naval Dockyard At Karachi

Fri 25th October 2019

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Headquarters Maritime Security Agency And Naval Dockyard At Karachi

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi visited Headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy Dockyard at Karachi

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi visited Headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy Dockyard at Karachi.

Upon arrival at Agency’s Headquarters at Karachi, the Admiral was presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, Chief of the Naval Staff laid wreath at Shuhada’smonument and was given a briefing in Agency’s Maritime Operations Centre. Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasialso visited PMSA’s newly established state of the art Training Centre for imparting training to personnelto handlecontemporary challenges in maritime domain.

The Admiral appreciated the standard of training being conducted in the centre.

The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over operational undertakings of the Agency in carrying out assigned tasks and expressed his confidence that PMSA would continue to play its vital role in safeguarding maritime and economic interests of the country.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Pakistan Navy Dockyard at Karachi where the Admiral was given briefings on structural reorganization of Dockyard and

