Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Oman And Meets Top Civil And Military Leadership
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 04:46 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, called on the top military and naval leadership of Oman during an official visit. He held separate meetings with the Minister of Royal Office, General Sultan Mohammad Al Nu’amani, the Commander of Royal Navy of Oman, Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi, and the Commander of National Defence College, Rear Admiral Ali Abdullah Al Shidi.
During the meetings, discussions centered on strengthening defence cooperation and reinforcing the historic ties between Oman and Pakistan. The Naval Chief emphasized that Pakistan Navy is a strong proponent of collaborative maritime security in coordination with regional countries and has always been at the forefront of such initiatives.
Oman’s civil and military leadership appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged the importance of strong bilateral naval cooperation.
The Naval Chief also visited key facilities, including the RNO Said bin Sultan Naval Base, Oman Naval Ship, Maritime Security Centre, National Defence College, Military Technical College, and Sultan Qaboos Naval Academy, where he received detailed briefings.
Pakistan and Oman share a historically close relationship, and the visit of Naval Chief is expected to further enhance and broaden defence ties between the two countries, particularly in naval cooperation.
