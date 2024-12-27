Open Menu

Chief Of The Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, visited the newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA at Constanta Port, Romania. The dignitary was given a detailed briefing on the ship’s capabilities

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, visited the newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA at Constanta Port, Romania. The dignitary was given a detailed briefing on the ship’s capabilities.

PNS YAMAMA is the last of four Offshore Patrol Vessels built for Pakistan Navy by DAMEN Shipyards, Galati, Romania. These versatile, high-tech, and state-of-the-art platforms are designed to operate in contested maritime environments and are equipped to project deterrence across all domains of warfare. After its commissioning on 17 December 2024, PNS YAMAMA conducted its maiden Passage Exercise with a Romanian Navy ship to commence its operational readiness at sea.

Earlier, Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, called on Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, in Bucharest. During their interaction, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed. Both Flag Officers expressed satisfaction with the growing ties between the two navies and pledged to continue strengthening the existing level of cooperation in operations and training.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Galati Constanta Bucharest Romania December All

Recent Stories

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

5 minutes ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

2 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

4 hours ago
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

13 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

13 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan