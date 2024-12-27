Chief Of The Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, visited the newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA at Constanta Port, Romania. The dignitary was given a detailed briefing on the ship’s capabilities
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, visited the newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA at Constanta Port, Romania. The dignitary was given a detailed briefing on the ship’s capabilities.
PNS YAMAMA is the last of four Offshore Patrol Vessels built for Pakistan Navy by DAMEN Shipyards, Galati, Romania. These versatile, high-tech, and state-of-the-art platforms are designed to operate in contested maritime environments and are equipped to project deterrence across all domains of warfare. After its commissioning on 17 December 2024, PNS YAMAMA conducted its maiden Passage Exercise with a Romanian Navy ship to commence its operational readiness at sea.
Earlier, Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, called on Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, in Bucharest. During their interaction, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed. Both Flag Officers expressed satisfaction with the growing ties between the two navies and pledged to continue strengthening the existing level of cooperation in operations and training.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF seizes over 49 kg drugs2 minutes ago
-
A prayer ceremony held at Sweet Home to Commemorate BB's 17th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama2 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries paid rich tribute to Benazir on her 17th Death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on development projects32 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad administration vows transparency, timely revenue services42 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
Intermediate Part-II Second Annual result announced42 minutes ago
-
Four more meters severed over violations51 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates sector C-14 Development Project to address housing needs51 minutes ago
-
17th anniversary of BB being observed today51 minutes ago
-
CM visits former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch's residence, inquired health52 minutes ago