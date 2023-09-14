Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that projects of UNICEF are helping children of the province in getting better health and education facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that projects of UNICEF are helping children of the province in getting better health and education facilities.

This he said while talking with UNICEF Professional Team Chief Prem Bahadur Chand at Governor House here Thursday.

UNICEF projects, provision of better health and education facilities to children, training of teachers and health professionals and other matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail on the occasion.

The Governor Sindh said that UNICEF cooperation in the fields of health and education is commendable and steps are being taken with the help of UNICEF to provide better facilities to children.

Prem Bahadur Chand praised the welfare measures of Governor Sindh and also rang bell of hope with Governor Sindh.

The head of UNICEF's professional team inspected ration bags of the Taqatwar Pakistan programme.

He also witnessed the construction of a marquee for IT classes.