Open Menu

Chief Of UNICEF's Professional Team Calls On Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Chief of UNICEF's professional team calls on Sindh Governor

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that projects of UNICEF are helping children of the province in getting better health and education facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that projects of UNICEF are helping children of the province in getting better health and education facilities.

This he said while talking with UNICEF Professional Team Chief Prem Bahadur Chand at Governor House here Thursday.

UNICEF projects, provision of better health and education facilities to children, training of teachers and health professionals and other matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail on the occasion.

The Governor Sindh said that UNICEF cooperation in the fields of health and education is commendable and steps are being taken with the help of UNICEF to provide better facilities to children.

Prem Bahadur Chand praised the welfare measures of Governor Sindh and also rang bell of hope with Governor Sindh.

The head of UNICEF's professional team inspected ration bags of the Taqatwar Pakistan programme.

He also witnessed the construction of a marquee for IT classes.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Education

Recent Stories

UN’s work and mission ‘more vital than ever’ ..

UN’s work and mission ‘more vital than ever’: Guterres

15 minutes ago
 Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

20 minutes ago
 Chinese CG calls on Mayor

Chinese CG calls on Mayor

20 minutes ago
 Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F ..

Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader

20 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses measures to expedite development ..

Meeting discusses measures to expedite development process in merged districts

12 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC initiates proceedings to decla ..

May-9 violence: ATC initiates proceedings to declare 15 accused as POs

12 minutes ago
Axact fake degree case adjourned

Axact fake degree case adjourned

12 minutes ago
 RDA launches grand operation against illegal housi ..

RDA launches grand operation against illegal housing societies; demolishes 11 so ..

12 minutes ago
 Religious, political leaders unite for interfaith ..

Religious, political leaders unite for interfaith harmony, urge justice for Jara ..

12 minutes ago
 84 police stations to have new 'Night Shift' SHOs

84 police stations to have new 'Night Shift' SHOs

10 minutes ago
 Court dismisses bail pleas of PTI chairman, Quresh ..

Court dismisses bail pleas of PTI chairman, Qureshi in cipher case

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Establis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan