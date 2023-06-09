Chief Ombudsman AJK calls on AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) Jun 09 (APP) ::Chief Ombudsman Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Muhammad Naseem on Friday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and presented to him the annual report carrying the performance of his institution.

The Chief Ombudsman briefed the President, in detail the working conditions of his organization.

On this occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry directed the chief ombudsman to take effectivemeasures to solve the problems being faced by the people.