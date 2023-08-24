Open Menu

Chief Operating Officer Of Urban Unit Amman Anwar Kudwai Visits Water And Sanitation Agency (Wasa)

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Chief Operating Officer of Urban Unit Amman Anwar Kudwai on Thursday visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) office and reviewed Monsoon control room

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Operating Officer of Urban Unit Amman Anwar Kudwai on Thursday visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) office and reviewed Monsoon control room.

On his arrival, Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed welcomed Amman Anwar and chaired a meeting.

XEN Headquarters Mudasir Javaid gave a detailed briefing on the projects and informed about Digital Complaint Management System, Revenue Dash board and 24-hour active control room.

Additionally, the meeting was informed about actions taken regarding non-revenue water in the Wasa and GIS section.

On the occasion, MD Ghafran Ahmed said that the department had developed In-House Digital Application which was helping officers for increasing revenue collection and performance.

In the meeting, Salman Ahmed participated from the Urban Unit and from Wasa Lahore,Director Hasham Parvez, Deputy Director Tayyub Malik, Fiza Anjum, Muhammad Al-Rahmanand other were also present.

