Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Visits VTI

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Chief operating officer TEVTA visits VTI

Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Ahmed Khawar Shahzad visited Government Vocational Training Institute for Women 469-GB, Samundri on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Ahmed Khawar Shahzad visited Government Vocational Training Institute for Women 469-GB, Samundri on Friday.

Engineer Moaz Saleem, Assistant Director General (placement) TEVTA Lahore Usman Ali, Regional Director (North) TEVTA Rawalpindi and District Director Faisalabad Abid Ali were accompanied.

Khawar Shahzad inspected class rooms and other sections of the institute where he was briefed about the courses, training programmes, enrolment and vacant posts.

He directed the district director to start classes in two shifts at morning and evening in the institute.

Later, TEVTA chief visited commissioner office and held a meeting with the Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz.

He visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well.

