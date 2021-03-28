UrduPoint.com
Chief Organizer PTI Felicitates Hindu Community On Holi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee Sunday felicitated Hindu community on Holi. In a tweet, he said "Happy Holi to our Hindu brothers and sisters in Pakistan",.

He said that Holi was the festival of colours and joy.

"Pakistan is for all and a welfare state can never accomplish its targets if it cannot look after the minorities" he added. He said that minorities are integral part and beauty of Pakistan.

