UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Organizer PTI Inquires About Health Of Injured Police Cops

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Chief Organizer PTI inquires about health of injured police cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Sunday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital to inquire about the health of brave police personnel, who got injured in a crossfire with dacoits at G-11.

He also presented flowers to the brave policemen on the occasion.

PTI Islamabad Region President Farid ur Rehman, Senator Fauzia Arshad and SSP Operations Islamabad Police Dr Mustafa Tanveer were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE to host new international cricket league title ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

1 hour ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

2 hours ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.