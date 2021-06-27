Chief Organizer PTI inquires about health of injured police cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Sunday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital to inquire about the health of brave police personnel, who got injured in a crossfire with dacoits at G-11.

He also presented flowers to the brave policemen on the occasion.

PTI Islamabad Region President Farid ur Rehman, Senator Fauzia Arshad and SSP Operations Islamabad Police Dr Mustafa Tanveer were also present on the occasion.