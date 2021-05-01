UrduPoint.com
Chief Organizer PTI Pays Glowing Tribute To Hardworking Workers' Community

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:42 PM

Chief Organizer PTI pays glowing tribute to hardworking workers' community

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the hardworking workers' on the occasion of International Labour day

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the hardworking workers' on the occasion of International Labour day.

In a tweet, he said that the welfare of working class was a key component of our vision of a welfare state.

Saifullah Nyazee said that PTI government is working hard to protect the labour community from the devastating effects of the global epidemic.

He said that the agenda of welfare and prosperity of the workers would also be completed.

More Stories From Pakistan

