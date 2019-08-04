Chief Organizer PTI pays glowing tribute to police martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Niazi Sunday paid glowing tribute to police martyred on Police Martyrs Day.

In a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department, he said "we salute all brave souls who laid down their lives serving, defending, protecting their motherland.

"He said that we witnessed all across the country and especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the bravery of our Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) during major operations against terrorists, adding we as a nation are forever indebted.