UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Organizer PTI Pays Glowing Tribute To Police Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

Chief Organizer PTI pays glowing tribute to police martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Niazi Sunday paid glowing tribute to police martyred on Police Martyrs Day.

In a statement issued by PTI Central Media Department, he said "we salute all brave souls who laid down their lives serving, defending, protecting their motherland.

"He said that we witnessed all across the country and especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the bravery of our Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) during major operations against terrorists, adding we as a nation are forever indebted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation&#039;s SMS donation platform ..

2 hours ago

DHA tours Expo 2020 Emergency Centre

2 hours ago

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

2 hours ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

3 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.