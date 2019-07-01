- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee condoles sad demise of Salman Afridi's father
Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee Condoles Sad Demise Of Salman Afridi's Father
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:17 PM
Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee has expressed condolences over the sad demise of renowned legal expert and PTI's Central leader Barrister Salman Afridi's father
According to details issued by the party's central media department, Saifullah Khan Nyazee expressed sympathies with bereaved family of Barrister Salman Afridi and prayed for his father's highest ranks in Jannah.