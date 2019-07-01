Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee has expressed condolences over the sad demise of renowned legal expert and PTI's Central leader Barrister Salman Afridi's father

According to details issued by the party's central media department, Saifullah Khan Nyazee expressed sympathies with bereaved family of Barrister Salman Afridi and prayed for his father's highest ranks in Jannah.