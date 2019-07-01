UrduPoint.com
Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee Condoles Sad Demise Of Salman Afridi's Father

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee has expressed condolences over the sad demise of renowned legal expert and PTI's Central leader Barrister Salman Afridi's father.

According to details issued by the party's central media department, Saifullah Khan Nyazee expressed sympathies with bereaved family of Barrister Salman Afridi and prayed for his father's highest ranks in Jannah.

