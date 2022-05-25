Chief PPP expresses sorrow over demise of Talat Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Talat Aslam.

Paying tributes to the late journalist, he said that Talat Aslam remained the voice of truth and reason throughout his career and that with his passing, a glittering chapter of Pakistani journalism had come to a close.

"Journalism in Pakistan would forever be indebted for his selfless service, " he added.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed his sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and to grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to face the irreparable loss.