Chief Sec visits flood hit areas to review relief, rehabilitation work

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal paid visit to flood-affected areas of DG Khan to review the relief and rehabilitation works under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister.

The Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary Shehryar Sultan reviewed the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood affected areas.

The Chief Secretary inspected the flood control room and the warehouse of relief supplies.

He directed to immediately provide mosquito nets and mosquito repellent lotion to the flood victims.

He ordered administration to provide full support and guidance to the welfare organizations and philanthropists distributing relief goods to the flood victims.

The Chief Secretary also inspected the counter set up at Ghazi Ghat to guide the philanthropists and asked to maintain transparency in distribution of relief goods.

Chief Secretary along with Boy Scouts also distributed ration among the flood victims in Basti Zanglani and said that relief activities were underway in the flood-affected areas.

Rehabilitation of flood victims is top priority of the Punjab government, he added.

Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Anwar Baryar briefed the Chief Secretary about the relief and rehabilitation works and said that survey has been started to collect data to remedy the damages.

Around 62 relief camps including 28 in DG Khan, 11 in Kot Chhuta, 19 in Taunsa and four relief camps have been established in Koh-e-Suleman.

Exactly 12614 tents and 39,000 ration bags have been distributed among the flood victims so far.

Irrigation department officials gave briefing to the Chief Secretary about the passage of hill flood waves at Vidor.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab) Saqib Zafar and other officials were also present.