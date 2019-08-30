Chief Secretary appreciates efforts of people for maintaining peace during Muharram

Chief Secretary Saleem Khan here on Friday appreciated the best efforts of citizens for maintaining peace in Hangu and Kohat during past few years in holy month of Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Saleem Khan here on Friday appreciated the best efforts of citizens for maintaining peace in Hangu and Kohat during past few years in holy month of Muharram

Addressing at the meeting in Commissioner House Kohan with both Shia and Sunni elders, the meeting was attended by IGP KPK Muhammad Naeem Khan, Commissioner Kohat Abdul Jabar Khan, DIG Tayab Hafeez Cheema, Deputy Commissioners and District Police officers of Hangu, Orakzai. Kurram and Karak.

Saleem Khan applauded the people himself and on behalf of Chief Minister KPK Mehmood Khan as well for maintaining peace there in both cities Hangu and Kohat.

Chief secretary has added that two decades ago sectarian conflict had caused so much bloodshed in this region and now situation is greatly improved here in terms of peace.

He has further added that worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir compels us to spread teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and shall revive spirit of Karbala, if demanded by leadership we are ready to render every sacrifice for people of Kashmir.

IGP Muhammad Naeem Khan in his address has said that he is there to inspire his officers and is pleased with elders of both Shia and Sunni sects whom are talking in terms of peace now.

The meeting of elders was also addressed by Haji Javed Ibrahim Paracha and Syed Ibn i Ali. Maulana Abdul Sattar, Hassan Ahmed Khan, and Hussain Al Hussaini. At end of meeting wishes for peace in Muharram, for liberation of Kashmir and for security of Pakistan were jointly expressed by the participants.