Chief Secretary apprised of fire dousing measures in Malakand

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) ::Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash paid a day-long visit to Divisional Headquarter Swat, a press release of Regional Information Office said here Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he along with Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai inaugurated the newly renovated office at Commissioner's Office, Saidu Sharif. Upon arrival at the Commissioner's Office, he was given a detailed briefing on Divisional affairs. deputy commissioners (DCs) of Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Upper, and Lower Dir Districts briefed the Chief Secretary on various issues in the districts.

During the briefing, incidents of wildfires in Swat and Shangla, environmental issues in Buner, tourism in the Malakand division and other administrative matters were discussed in detail. DCs informed the Chief Secretary about the details of fire fighting and other rescue measures and coping strategies.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash said the incidence of successive forest fires has to be carefully analyzed and strategies have to be formulated for the future in this regard. The Chief Secretary appreciated the steps taken by the district administration, other departments, and public participation in the firefighting efforts.

He lamented the loss of precious human lives and the martyrdom of rescue personnel due to forest fire incidents. DC Buner, in response to a question posed by the Chief Secretary, briefed him on the possible impact of marble factories on the environment in the district.

During the briefing, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash was also briefed on issues and problems related to tourism in Swat and Shangla districts.The Chief Secretary was also apprised of the progress made so far since the rest houses were handed over to the Tourism Department for the promotion of tourism.

Describing outsourcing as an excellent strategy, the Chief Secretary said that there was a need to focus on other models to make the best use of government rest houses and make them profitable.

DCs also apprised the Chief Secretary about the situation after handing over PTDC hotels and motels to the province. The Chief Secretary lauded the performance of the districts and said that accountability is the essence of better public service delivery.