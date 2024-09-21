Open Menu

Chief Secretary Assures Business Community Of Addressing Infrastructure, Other Issues In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah has reaffirmed the Sindh government's strong commitment to improving Hyderabad’s infrastructure and fostering a business-friendly environment during his address to representatives of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI). 

The chamber's President Farooq Shaikhani informed in a statement issued here on Saturday that during his recent visit, the CS announced a comprehensive development package of Rs5 billion for Hyderabad.

He added that the package aimed at resolving long-standing issues related to water supply, sewerage, and road infrastructure, all of which were critical for boosting the city's economy.

The CS further instructed the Managing Director of SITE Limited to allocate 1,000 acres of land for a new industrial zone and to also submit a progress report about the 300-acre SITE phase II project. 

Shaikhani apprised that Shah also revealed that Rs1.1 billion had already been released for the restoration of SITE Hyderabad’s infrastructure, particularly roads and sewerage systems, which would soon be received by the SITE management.

He told that the CS assured swift action for removal of encroachments in SITE areas, directing the MD SITE to keep HCSTSTI's President on board informed about all ongoing projects and also to adhere to their recommendations.

Addressing the shortcomings in Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Hyderabad's master planning and zoning, the CS transferred responsibility to the Planning and Development Department to expedite the completion of the master plan. 

He also approved the inclusion of HCSTSI representation in HDA’s governing body.

During the interaction the chamber's Kashif Shaikh proposed that the remaining inventory of the Gulistan-e-Sarmast and Kohsar Extension housing schemes should be sold and the generated revenue should be utilized solely for the development works in those schemes.

Shaikhani claimed that the proposal received approval of the CS. 

The Chief Secretary directed the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners to resolve outstanding matters promptly and expedite the city survey of Latifabad, Qasimabad and Tandojam besides completing digitization of land records.

With regard to the development works of the Jannat-ul-Tayyiba graveyard, spreading to 220 acres, the CS told that the funds would soon be released and the development work would also commence without delay. 

He also instructed the Commissioner and DC to take strict action against illegal slums and ensure the removal of encroachments on government land.

Regarding Hyderabad’s traffic problems, the CS approved the mass transit project and the installation of 3 approved new traffic signals.

He also provided directives to make parking plazas and bus stop projects feasible and to reactivate the Traffic Engineering Department for swift resolution of traffic issues.

The Chief Secretary assured that a follow-up meeting would soon be held to review the implementation of those directives.

Chamber President Farooq Shaikhani commended the Chief Secretary for his proactive engagement with traders, stating that no previous bureaucrat had responded to HCSTSI’s concerns as efficiently as Syed Asif Hyder Shah.

He praised the Chief Secretary for always replying promptly to the Chamber’s letters and taking serious interest in resolving traders' issues.

President Farooq Shaikhani reiterated the need for developing an industrial zone in SITE-II and Ganjo Takkar and stressed the importance of restoring roads, sewerage, and water lines in SITE Hyderabad.

He also urged HCSTSI’s representation in Hyderabad’s Master Plan, and called for the timely completion of long-delayed projects such as Gulistan-e-Sarmast and Kohsar.

Additionally, he highlighted the need for land record digitization, improvements in WASA’s performance, and the development of Ganjo Takkar’s graveyard, while urging comprehensive action to address illegal slums and traffic problems in the city.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Memon, Additional Commissioner-I Ahsan Qureshi, DC Zain-Ul-Abideen Memon, Director General HDA, Managing Director Hyderabad Water and Sewerage  BoardCorporation, Director Sindh Small Industries Corporation, members of the Works Committee Hyderabad, Nooriabad, and Kotri were also present.

