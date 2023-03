Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Usman Chachar calls on AJK President

Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Usman Chachar called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir house on Wednesday

The duo discussed issues of mutual concern besides measures being taken to improve the performance of the state institutions.