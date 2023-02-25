Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli reviews uplift schemes in Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli visited Gwadar on Saturday and inspected various development projects in the city under Gwadar Development Authority (GDA)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli visited Gwadar on Saturday and inspected various development projects in the city under Gwadar Development Authority (GDA).

Chief Secretary during his visit reviewed the sewage treatment plant, water storage tank and pipeline project under construction in different parts of the city launched to solve the sewage and water problems in the city.

Director General GDA Mujibur Rehman Qambrani while briefing the CS said that GDA is supplying 3 million gallons of water on a daily basis from Shadi Cover and Sod Dam to Airport Water Station.

"3.5 million gallon storage underground water tanks are under construction at three different places in the city, which be completed soon," he said adding that water supply to the surrounding population has started on a trial basis from the two million gallon storage tanks under construction at Central Park.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary directed to ensure the timely completion of all public projects.