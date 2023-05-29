Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili emphasizes need to ensure facilities for Zaireen

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday emphasized the need to provide utmost ease and facilitation to ensure a peaceful journey for Zaireen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday emphasized the need to provide utmost ease and facilitation to ensure a peaceful journey for Zaireen.

The chief secretary, while presiding over a high-level meeting to review arrangements for Zaireen travelling to Iran via Pak-Iran border Taftan, said that dedicated efforts are underway to offer comprehensive facilities.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Saleh Nasar, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail ur Rehman, Commissioner Rakhshan Division, and other senior administration officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting decided to improve security measures for the Zaireen traveling between Pakistan and Iran. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary of the province directed the concerned officials to ensure the provision of better facilities for the Zaireen.

"Steps should be taken to ensure the peaceful journey of the Zaireen," Uqaili directed the officials. Various proposals were given by concerned commissioners and administration officials with regard to the improvement of the facilities for zaireen.

Zaireen frequently travel through Quetta-Taftan highway to reach Iran and visit holy places in Iran and Iraq.

