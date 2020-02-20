Chief Secretary Balochistan attends music show, fireworks at Sibi Mela

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar on Thursday said music and various cultural events in five-day annual 'Sibi Mela' were arranged while keeping in view the interest of the public, so they could enjoy them

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar on Thursday said music and various cultural events in five-day annual 'Sibi Mela' were arranged while keeping in view the interest of the public, so they could enjoy them.

He said this while attending the music ceremony as a chief guest at Jirga Hall which was arranged in connection with 'Sibi Mela', said a press release issued here.

Fazeel said measures were being taken to improve the facilities for public in Mela (fair), saying people from various parts of the country are expected to participate in the Mela to see the exhibition of animals like camels, buffaloes and cows, besides agriculture and industrial products.

He said hundreds of artists, artisans and folk singers belonging to various districts of the Balochistan had been invited to perform in 'Sibi Mela' and various cultural events were being organized including flower show, national songs contest, folk dances, motorcycle jumps, horse dances.

He said Mela was aimed to promote and showcase Pakistan's three-thousand-year-old civilisation, diversity and cultural richness globally.

Commissioner Sibi Division, Syed Faisal Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Syed Zahid Shah and other officials were also accompanied with the CS Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar.