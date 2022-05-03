UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Balochistan Congratulates People On Occasion Of Eid-ul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Chief Secretary Balochistan congratulates people on occasion of Eid-ul Fitr

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili congratulated the people of the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that we should be thankful to Allah Almighty for giving us this day full of happiness.

The purpose of Eid-ul-Fitr is to promote unity, brotherhood, selflessness, and generosity among Muslims.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said that the real happiness of Eid could be achieved only by sharing happiness with the needy people, this is possible only when we follow the golden principles of islam.

In his message, the Chief Secretary issued orders to all the departments on this auspicious occasion and said that all resources should be utilized to solve the problems of the people.

He said that public service delivery would be ensured in all cases saying that he prays to Allah Almighty to make our country Pakistan an ideal cradle of peace, development and prosperity, may Allah Almighty bless this day for all people.

