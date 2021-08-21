Chief Secretary Balochistan directs complete investigation, fact finding report of Gawadar blast

(@FahadShabbir)

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana Saturday directed the concerned authorities to conduct a complete investigation of the Gawadar blast and submit fact finding report on the suicide attack as soon as possible.

Chief Secretary took stock of the situation after yesterday's suicide attack and security matters in Gwadar and also inspects the blast site.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Commissioner Makran division and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people and jeopardize peace of the province.

He said that an integrated security plan should be formulated to ensure safety of life and property of the people.

The chief secretary said that security of Chinese engineers working on projects at various areas of the province including Gwadar should be further improved.