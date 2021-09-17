Chief Secretary Balochistan directs to complete development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana in high level meeting to review processes of development projects in South Balochistan on Thursday directed the officials concerned to expedite the working on lingering projects.

The meeting was attended by all the secretaries including ACS Development, Secretary Finance. The meeting reviewed the progress in development projects in detail.

The Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana directed concerned officials to expedite uplift projects and complete them within the stipulated time in order to provide facilities to people from completion of the projects.

Development projects including construction of transport and infrastructure, dams, clean water supply and better use, agriculture and livestock, IT, energy, industry and trade, manpower, education and other development projects came under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about projects including construction of Gwadar International Airport, cadet colleges, power supply to different districts, health and education projects.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said the construction of roads would play an important role in facilitating the movement of the people of the province as well as bringing agricultural commodities to the markets.

"The completion of development projects will improve the living standards of the people", he added.

He said development projects would create vast employment opportunities in the areas which would also help to remove backwardness from areas.