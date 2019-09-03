UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Balochistan For Ensuring Foolproof Security In Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security measures of Muharram-ul-Haram in order to ensure foolproof security in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security measures of Muharram-ul-Haram in order to ensure foolproof security in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Haider Ali Shikwa, Commissioners of respective areas including Kalat, Gwadar, Sibi divisions, Secretary Health Abdul Majid, Secretary Local Government Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Deputy Inspector General Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Administrator Metropolitan Corporation, Frontier Corps and police officials attended the meeting, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary said the month of Muharram-ul-Haram teaches us for patience and sacrifice. He directed all concerned officials of the districts to ensure foolproof security because it was first responsibility of government to protect public lives and their property in the area.

He said no compromise would be made on ignorance of security measures added that in this regard, all related departments should play their due role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram. "Control room has been set up in all divisions and districts for Muharram-ul-Haram and procession of Ashura in order to control any untoward situation", he said.

He said the role of scholars and intellectuals is very important and close and constant contacts by scholars and Zakirin with local administration is essential to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary was briefed in detail regarding security plan of Muharram-ul- Haram.

