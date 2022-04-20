UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Balochistan Visits Chaghi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 12:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana visited Chaghi district on Tuesday.

GOC Salman Moin, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai, IG Police Mohsin Hassan Butt accompanied by him.

Later, Chief Secretary chaired a review committee and decided to establish co-ordinated liaison between the administration, security agencies, civil society and public representatives for establishing lasting peace in Rakhshan Division, especially in Chaghi district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai, IG Mohsin Hassan Butt, Commissioner Rukshan Saifullah Khetran, Deputy Commissioner Chaghi Inamul Haq, officials of security agencies, civil society and trade organizations and public representatives.

The meeting was briefed by the concerned authorities on all aspects of the unfortunate incident that took place in Nokondi.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed all the law enforcement agencies to perform their duties diligently.

He said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddos Bizinjo has always directed of resumption of trade activities at the border and elimination of unnecessary check posts.

