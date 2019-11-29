UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Chief Secretary calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Newly-posted Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and discussed matters regarding administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Newly-posted Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and discussed matters regarding administration.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said the government had adopted a policy to promote a corruption-free culture and transparency in the society, adding that timely completion of public welfare projects was a priority of the government.

"I will support the administration and it should impartially perform its duties", he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AFPGMI delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

56 seconds ago

UK Police Gun Down Man on London Bridge - Reports

57 seconds ago

Police say 'incident' on London Bridge after repor ..

59 seconds ago

777 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang holds open court

1 minute ago

New Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Could Take Place Next ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.