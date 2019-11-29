Chief Secretary calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Newly-posted Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and discussed matters regarding administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Newly-posted Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and discussed matters regarding administration.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said the government had adopted a policy to promote a corruption-free culture and transparency in the society, adding that timely completion of public welfare projects was a priority of the government.

"I will support the administration and it should impartially perform its duties", he added.