Chief Secretary chair Peshawar’s Beautification meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the beautification and development of Peshawar, focusing on enhancing its cultural and historical significance as the face of the province.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the Director General of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), representatives from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) unit of the Planning and Development (P&D) department, and the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) programmed team.

A detailed feasibility study, to be completed within three months, will assess various aspects of the city's beautification. This includes landscaping, landscaping, urban design, and green spaces to enhance Peshawar’s physical appearance.

The plan also includes developing open spaces, parks, and recreational areas for residents while highlighting the city’s historic and cultural attractions to boost tourism.

The study will further examine the beautification of entry and exit points, roads, chowks, and roundabouts, along with the development of a waterproof canal, outdoor advertising regulations, traffic and transportation improvements, and infrastructure upgrades. Measures to remove encroachments and enhance underpasses and bridges were also discussed.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was briefed on strategies to utilize the commercial potential of the Peshawar Development Authority.

The initiative aims to transform Peshawar into a vibrant and attractive city, preserving its rich cultural heritage while ensuring sustainable urban development.