Chief Secretary chairs high-level meeting on GLOF threat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting was convened on Tuesday to review precautionary measures against the imminent threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah chaired the session, which included a detailed briefing on the precarious situation in the province's vulnerable northern districts.

The meeting saw the physical attendance of senior officials, including the Secretary Planning & Development, Secretary Relief, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and the Chief Economist. Deputy Commissioners from the most at-risk districts Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, and Upper Kohistan joined the proceedings via video link to provide ground-level assessments.

Briefing the participants, officials identified Reshun in Upper Chitral as a new addition to the list of high-risk zones. The Chief Secretary issued directives for ensuring all precautionary measures are in place not only in Reshun but also in the previously identified threat zones.

These include Utror, Mankial, and Kalam in Swat; Madaklasht and Arkari in Lower Chitral; Kumrat in Upper Dir; and Kandia in Upper Kohistan.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Chief Secretary mandated that all districts facing potential GLOF threats must submit daily situation reports to his office.

He highlighted the critical nature of the threat, noting that a GLOF event allows for an extremely short response window. He instructed that local administrations must remain on high alert and ensure a state of full preparedness at all times.

"Keeping the local population informed is paramount," the Chief Secretary stated. "A special focus must be placed on strengthening and maintaining the Early Warning System, as it is the first line of defense for the protection of public lives and property."

To ensure a cohesive provincial response, he also directed several key departments—including Planning & Development, Forestry, the Environmental Protection Agency, PDMA, On-Farm Water Management, and Soil & Water Conservationto maintain close and continuous coordination.

Officials reported that protective measures, including the reinforcement of riverbanks, have already been initiated in high-risk areas like Kumrat in Upper Dir and Utror in Swat.

The DG PDMA assured the meeting that dedicated watch teams are actively monitoring the situation in these areas and have established communication links with local communities and mosques for immediate dissemination of alerts.

Furthermore, emergency relief centers have been pre-established with the support of district administrations to respond swiftly should a disaster occur.