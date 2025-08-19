Chief Secretary Chairs High-level Meeting On GLOF Threat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting was convened on Tuesday to review precautionary measures against the imminent threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah chaired the session, which included a detailed briefing on the precarious situation in the province's vulnerable northern districts.
The meeting saw the physical attendance of senior officials, including the Secretary Planning & Development, Secretary Relief, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and the Chief Economist. Deputy Commissioners from the most at-risk districts Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, and Upper Kohistan joined the proceedings via video link to provide ground-level assessments.
Briefing the participants, officials identified Reshun in Upper Chitral as a new addition to the list of high-risk zones. The Chief Secretary issued directives for ensuring all precautionary measures are in place not only in Reshun but also in the previously identified threat zones.
These include Utror, Mankial, and Kalam in Swat; Madaklasht and Arkari in Lower Chitral; Kumrat in Upper Dir; and Kandia in Upper Kohistan.
Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Chief Secretary mandated that all districts facing potential GLOF threats must submit daily situation reports to his office.
He highlighted the critical nature of the threat, noting that a GLOF event allows for an extremely short response window. He instructed that local administrations must remain on high alert and ensure a state of full preparedness at all times.
"Keeping the local population informed is paramount," the Chief Secretary stated. "A special focus must be placed on strengthening and maintaining the Early Warning System, as it is the first line of defense for the protection of public lives and property."
To ensure a cohesive provincial response, he also directed several key departments—including Planning & Development, Forestry, the Environmental Protection Agency, PDMA, On-Farm Water Management, and Soil & Water Conservationto maintain close and continuous coordination.
Officials reported that protective measures, including the reinforcement of riverbanks, have already been initiated in high-risk areas like Kumrat in Upper Dir and Utror in Swat.
The DG PDMA assured the meeting that dedicated watch teams are actively monitoring the situation in these areas and have established communication links with local communities and mosques for immediate dissemination of alerts.
Furthermore, emergency relief centers have been pre-established with the support of district administrations to respond swiftly should a disaster occur.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews sewerage plan1 minute ago
-
NDMA warns of torrential rains, flood risk across Sindh1 minute ago
-
Murree CTP warden gets man arrested for having illegal weapon1 minute ago
-
UoS launches training program for non-teaching staff2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows swift completion of police infrastructure to ensure public safety2 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees2 minutes ago
-
TIKA welcomes Pakistan’s new Consul General to Istanbul, vows stronger cooperation2 minutes ago
-
SCCI president donates Rs5,30,000 for driving simulator in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary chairs high-level meeting on GLOF threat2 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations, estate agents association discuss property security, tenant verification12 minutes ago
-
New 'Punjab War Book’ sets emergency protocols against modern threats: Home secy12 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide12 minutes ago