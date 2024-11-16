Chief Secretary Chairs Important Meeting On Polio Eradication
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 06:41 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, presided over a critical meeting on polio eradication in the province the other day that was attended by Commissioners of D.I. Khan, Kohat, and Peshawar Divisions, the Director General of Health, and provincial and Federal officials working on polio eradication.
Representatives from international organizations, including Deputy Director Polio Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, representatives of UNICEF, and the WHO, also participated in the meeting.
The meeting aimed at evaluating strategies and measures to combat polio in light of the recent cases reported in the province.
Health officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the current situation, including details about affected children, status of polio vaccination campaigns in union councils, and overall challenges. During the session, participants discussed the recent surge in polio cases in specific areas and devised strategic decisions to reassess and enhance the eradication strategy.
Emphasis was placed on garnering increased public support to address this critical public health challenge effectively.
Addressing the participants, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary stressed the importance of public cooperation, involvement, and awareness in the fight against polio. He directed divisional and district authorities to take further proactive steps to ensure community engagement. "Public cooperation has been pivotal in our polio eradication efforts so far, and it remains indispensable until the complete elimination of the virus," he stated.
The Chief Secretary also expressed his gratitude to Deputy Director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Michael Galway, for his visit support in the fight against polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agri dept launches wheat campaign38 seconds ago
-
Bilawal stresses unity through respect, compassion41 seconds ago
-
Punjab CM condemns terror attack in Qalat47 seconds ago
-
Lahore ranks second most polluted city in world50 seconds ago
-
Minister visits Gurdwara Sacha Soda53 seconds ago
-
Khushal Khattak University inaugurates energy center academic block, hosts international conference1 minute ago
-
We have capable officers: Governor Tessori1 minute ago
-
Over Rs2 billion spent on police welfare in 10 months: IG1 minute ago
-
Taxing tobacco vital to reduce consumption, saving lives: Experts1 minute ago
-
Zero tolerance should be adopted against violation of smog SOPs: Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Bus terminals washed to reduce smog impact1 minute ago
-
Women Development Dept ensures violence-free society for women: Qurat ul Ain Shah1 minute ago