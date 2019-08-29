UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Chairs Joint Jirga For Maintaining Peace In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salim Khan on Thursday appreciated people of Kohat and Hangu districts for maintaining peace and cooperating with law enforcement agencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salim Khan on Thursday appreciated people of Kohat and Hangu districts for maintaining peace and cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

He said people of both district deserved appreciation for showing exemplary unity and cooperation due to which no untoward incident occurred in the last few years.

He was addressing a joint peace Jirga of Ahle Sunnat and Ahle Tashhi at Commissioner house.

IGP Police, Dr.Naeem Khan, formar MNA Javed Ibrahim Paracha formar chief justice Peshawar High Court Syed Ibne Ali, President supreme council Mulana Abdul sattar and Hussain Ali Hussain also addressed the Jirga.

Among others Commissioner Kohat division Syed Abdul Jabbar, DIG Kohat Tayyeb Hafiz Cheema and Deputy Commissioners of district Karak, Hangu , kurram and Orakzai were also present the meeting .

Chief Secretary said that two decades ago, the month of Muharram was marked with violance and tense situation in Kohat but now people of both sects helping each other to maintain brotherhood and peace in the Holy month.

IGP Dr. Naeem appreciated the spirit and commitment shown by the participants of the Jirga for maintaining peace in Muharram. At the end prayers were offered for solidarity of country and freedom of Kashmir.

