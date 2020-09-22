Chief Secretary chairs meeting for anti-polio campaign

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa Dr.Kazim Niaz on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review performance of various departments of Bannu Division during fresh anti polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa Dr.Kazim Niaz on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review performance of various departments of Bannu Division during fresh anti polio campaign.

Commissioner Banuu Division , Shoukat Yousafzai , Deputy Commissioner District Bannu Muhammad Zunair Khan Niazi and heads of other departments were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi gave him a briefing regarding Bannu district.

Education and Health Monitoring Officers also presented performance report of their respective departments in the meeting .

Chief Secretary also chaired a meeting to review arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive in the district.

The meeting was informed that anti-polio campaign campaign has been launched in 57 union councils of the district to vaccinate 210,025 children under age of five years.

It was told that 987 mobile teams and 67 fixed teams would administer anti-polio drops to the target population while 22 teams would monitor the vaccinate drive from district polio control room.

The Commissioner said all available resources would be utilized to protect the coming generation from the crippling disease urging the parents to participate in the drive while considering it as a national duty.