UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Chairs Meeting For Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:29 PM

Chief Secretary chairs meeting for anti-polio campaign

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa Dr.Kazim Niaz on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review performance of various departments of Bannu Division during fresh anti polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa Dr.Kazim Niaz on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review performance of various departments of Bannu Division during fresh anti polio campaign.

Commissioner Banuu Division , Shoukat Yousafzai , Deputy Commissioner District Bannu Muhammad Zunair Khan Niazi and heads of other departments were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi gave him a briefing regarding Bannu district.

Education and Health Monitoring Officers also presented performance report of their respective departments in the meeting .

Chief Secretary also chaired a meeting to review arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive in the district.

The meeting was informed that anti-polio campaign campaign has been launched in 57 union councils of the district to vaccinate 210,025 children under age of five years.

It was told that 987 mobile teams and 67 fixed teams would administer anti-polio drops to the target population while 22 teams would monitor the vaccinate drive from district polio control room.

The Commissioner said all available resources would be utilized to protect the coming generation from the crippling disease urging the parents to participate in the drive while considering it as a national duty.

Related Topics

Bannu Polio Mobile All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development launches employm ..

11 seconds ago

Developer of Russian COVID Drug Areplivir Plans to ..

23 seconds ago

COVID-19 Will Not Be Last Global Crisis, World Sho ..

24 seconds ago

Covid-19 victims, death rate in Punjab currently l ..

27 seconds ago

Conflict in Kashmir is a threat to regional peace

3 minutes ago

Michel Reschedules EU Summit From Late September t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.