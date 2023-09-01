Open Menu

Chief Secretary Chairs Meeting Of Board Of Trustees Of Employees Group Insurance Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Friday chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of Provincial Employees Group Insurance Fund in which the cases of retired government employees of different departments were presented

The meeting was attended by Secretary Law Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Finance Zahid Saleem, Secretary S&GAD Babar Khan and other concerned officials.

On this occasion, Secretary Finance gave a detailed briefing to the meeting and said that the 51st meeting of the Board is being held after a period of 10 months.

Around 3000 cases of employees of various departments were presented in the meeting, the total value of which is about one and a half billion rupees.

The Chief Secretary said that group insurance was the right of employees and it should not be delayed as it benefited the employees.

He directed that transparent use of group insurance should be ensured to prevent the employees from the loss. Steps should be taken to get maximum profit from the fund, he added.

